Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Wakkanai Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6354 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6354 yards 70.7 121
Back (W) 72 6354 yards 71.7 123
Regular 72 6123 yards 69.4 119
Regular (W) 72 6123 yards 70.4 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Wakkanai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 372 530 338 429 358 188 355 200 526 3296 475 165 303 612 370 322 150 304 357 3058 6354
Regular M: 69.4/119 W: 70.4/121 372 518 309 377 348 179 348 179 484 3114 475 144 303 584 370 322 150 304 357 3009 6123
Handicap 8 6 18 2 16 10 14 4 12 17 11 7 3 1 15 13 9 5
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Mid-April - mid-November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 6,600 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
North Valley CC
North Valley Country Club
Wakkanai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me