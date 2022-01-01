Wakkanai Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6354 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6354 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back (W)
|72
|6354 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular
|72
|6123 yards
|69.4
|119
|Regular (W)
|72
|6123 yards
|70.4
|121
Scorecard for Wakkanai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|372
|530
|338
|429
|358
|188
|355
|200
|526
|3296
|475
|165
|303
|612
|370
|322
|150
|304
|357
|3058
|6354
|Regular M: 69.4/119 W: 70.4/121
|372
|518
|309
|377
|348
|179
|348
|179
|484
|3114
|475
|144
|303
|584
|370
|322
|150
|304
|357
|3009
|6123
|Handicap
|8
|6
|18
|2
|16
|10
|14
|4
|12
|17
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|13
|9
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Mid-April - mid-November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 6,600 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout