PAF Skyview Golf & Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6773 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6773 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for PAF SkyView Airmen
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 410 501 179 412 353 173 451 524 439 3442 360 511 215 545 402 210 401 310 361 3315 6757
Yellow M: 70.7/121 400 496 145 400 343 150 441 505 420 3300 350 500 175 450 392 175 395 300 355 3092 6392
Red W: 70.2/119 330 409 107 355 290 125 400 417 347 2780 300 485 135 500 370 140 320 250 300 2800 5580
Handicap 3 5 15 11 9 17 1 13 7 14 12 10 2 8 6 4 18 16
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2018
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Conference Facilities, Spa, Sauna

Available Activities

Billiards

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Lahore Garrison GCC
Lahore Garrison Golf & Country Club
Lahore, Punjab
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Lahore Gymkhana GC
Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club
Lahore, Punjab
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Defence Raya Golf Resort & CC
Defence Raya Golf Resort & Country Club
Lahore Cantonment, Punjab
Resort
5.0
1
Write Review
Royal Palm GCC
Royal Palm Golf & Country Club
Lahore, Punjab
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
