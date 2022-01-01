PAF Skyview Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6773 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6773 yards
Scorecard for PAF SkyView Airmen
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|410
|501
|179
|412
|353
|173
|451
|524
|439
|3442
|360
|511
|215
|545
|402
|210
|401
|310
|361
|3315
|6757
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|400
|496
|145
|400
|343
|150
|441
|505
|420
|3300
|350
|500
|175
|450
|392
|175
|395
|300
|355
|3092
|6392
|Red W: 70.2/119
|330
|409
|107
|355
|290
|125
|400
|417
|347
|2780
|300
|485
|135
|500
|370
|140
|320
|250
|300
|2800
|5580
|Handicap
|3
|5
|15
|11
|9
|17
|1
|13
|7
|14
|12
|10
|2
|8
|6
|4
|18
|16
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2018
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Conference Facilities, Spa, Sauna
Available ActivitiesBilliards
