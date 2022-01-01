Home / Courses / Europe / France / Aquitaine

Marmande Golf Club - Pitch&Putt Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 6
Type Public/Municipal
Style Putting course
Par 36
Length 628 meters
Slope 50
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 36 628 meters 50
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 54.0/88 70 54 49 38 51 81 70 54 49 516 1029
Ladies W: 55.1/90 70 54 49 38 51 81 70 54 49 516 1029
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Marmande GC: #8
Marmande Golf Club
Marmande, Lot-et-Garonne
Public/Municipal
0.0
0
Barthe GC
Barthe Golf Club
Tombeboeuf, Lot-et-Garonne
Public
4.0
1
Casteljaloux GC
Casteljaloux Golf Club
Casteljaloux, Lot-et-Garonne
Public
0.0
0
Graves et Sauternais GC
Graves et Sauternais Golf Club
Saint-Pardon de Conques, Gironde
Public
4.0
1
