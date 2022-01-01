Marmande Golf Club - Pitch&Putt Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public/Municipal
Style Putting course
Par 36
Length 628 meters
Slope 50
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|36
|628 meters
|50
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 54.0/88
|70
|54
|49
|38
|51
|81
|70
|54
|49
|516
|1029
|Ladies W: 55.1/90
|70
|54
|49
|38
|51
|81
|70
|54
|49
|516
|1029
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Locker Rooms
Reviews
