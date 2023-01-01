San Golf Chau Duc - Resort Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6663 yards
Slope 136
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Pro
|72
|6663 yards
|71.6
|136
|Blue
|72
|6186 yards
|69.4
|131
|White
|72
|5671 yards
|67.1
|127
|Red (W)
|72
|5185 yards
|69.9
|124
Scorecard for Châu Đức
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Pro M: 71.6/136
|550
|387
|186
|445
|446
|167
|397
|327
|530
|3435
|387
|383
|507
|185
|335
|533
|323
|164
|411
|3228
|6663
|Blue M: 69.4/131
|525
|359
|158
|425
|418
|147
|369
|299
|501
|3201
|359
|354
|478
|164
|309
|504
|294
|142
|381
|2985
|6186
|White M: 67.1/127
|491
|323
|142
|400
|387
|120
|338
|268
|470
|2939
|328
|324
|447
|144
|281
|474
|264
|120
|350
|2732
|5671
|Red W: 69.9/124
|461
|302
|112
|376
|357
|98
|307
|237
|440
|2690
|298
|293
|417
|136
|254
|445
|235
|98
|319
|2495
|5185
|Handicap
|11
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|9
|6
|8
|16
|4
|18
|10
|14
|12
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
