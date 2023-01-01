Home / Courses / Asia / Vietnam

San Golf Chau Duc - Resort Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6663 yards
Slope 136
Rating 71.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Pro 72 6663 yards 71.6 136
Blue 72 6186 yards 69.4 131
White 72 5671 yards 67.1 127
Red (W) 72 5185 yards 69.9 124
Scorecard
Scorecard for Châu Đức
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Pro M: 71.6/136 550 387 186 445 446 167 397 327 530 3435 387 383 507 185 335 533 323 164 411 3228 6663
Blue M: 69.4/131 525 359 158 425 418 147 369 299 501 3201 359 354 478 164 309 504 294 142 381 2985 6186
White M: 67.1/127 491 323 142 400 387 120 338 268 470 2939 328 324 447 144 281 474 264 120 350 2732 5671
Red W: 69.9/124 461 302 112 376 357 98 307 237 440 2690 298 293 417 136 254 445 235 98 319 2495 5185
Handicap 11 3 15 1 7 13 5 17 9 6 8 16 4 18 10 14 12 2
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

