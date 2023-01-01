Home / Courses / Asia / Thailand / Central

Stonehill Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7816 yards
Slope 137
Rating 75.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Chamoionship 72 7816 yards 75.5 137
Blue 72 7249 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6649 yards 73.1 123
White (W) 72 6649 yards 71.7 123
Yellow 72 6023 yards 70.7 121
Yellow (W) 72 6023 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5405 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Stonehill Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Chamoionship M: 75.5/137 431 638 191 495 343 584 202 484 493 3861 453 626 509 229 372 497 171 603 495 3955 7816
Blue M: 74.9/131 399 565 172 476 322 545 182 457 444 3562 424 600 476 209 348 456 157 580 437 3687 7249
White M: 73.1/123 W: 71.7/123 373 515 152 443 310 514 164 426 418 3315 399 560 432 170 306 397 138 532 400 3334 6649
Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 70.2/119 339 475 122 407 280 482 151 402 390 3048 367 472 365 153 277 366 123 480 372 2975 6023
Red W: 67.1/113 299 433 87 371 268 465 132 337 322 2714 343 454 303 124 247 340 85 461 334 2691 5405
Handicap 9 13 17 3 15 7 11 1 5 6 10 12 14 18 2 16 8 4
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Architect Kyle Phillips (2022)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

