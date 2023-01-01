Stonehill Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7816 yards
Slope 137
Rating 75.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Chamoionship
|72
|7816 yards
|75.5
|137
|Blue
|72
|7249 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6649 yards
|73.1
|123
|White (W)
|72
|6649 yards
|71.7
|123
|Yellow
|72
|6023 yards
|70.7
|121
|Yellow (W)
|72
|6023 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5405 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Stonehill Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Chamoionship M: 75.5/137
|431
|638
|191
|495
|343
|584
|202
|484
|493
|3861
|453
|626
|509
|229
|372
|497
|171
|603
|495
|3955
|7816
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|399
|565
|172
|476
|322
|545
|182
|457
|444
|3562
|424
|600
|476
|209
|348
|456
|157
|580
|437
|3687
|7249
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 71.7/123
|373
|515
|152
|443
|310
|514
|164
|426
|418
|3315
|399
|560
|432
|170
|306
|397
|138
|532
|400
|3334
|6649
|Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 70.2/119
|339
|475
|122
|407
|280
|482
|151
|402
|390
|3048
|367
|472
|365
|153
|277
|366
|123
|480
|372
|2975
|6023
|Red W: 67.1/113
|299
|433
|87
|371
|268
|465
|132
|337
|322
|2714
|343
|454
|303
|124
|247
|340
|85
|461
|334
|2691
|5405
|Handicap
|9
|13
|17
|3
|15
|7
|11
|1
|5
|6
|10
|12
|14
|18
|2
|16
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Architect Kyle Phillips (2022)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout