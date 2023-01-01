Salzgitter/Liebenburg Golf Club - Short Course
About
Holes 5
Type Semi-Private
Par 18
Length 684 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|18
|684 meters
Scorecard for 5 Loch
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.1/87
|162
|148
|60
|188
|190
|162
|148
|60
|188
|1306
|1306
|Ladies W: 28.6/89
|162
|148
|60
|188
|190
|162
|148
|60
|188
|1306
|1306
|Handicap
|8
|9
|5
|4
|2
|6
|3
|7
|1
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Chukwuemeka Anthony Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Locker Rooms
