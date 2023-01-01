Home / Courses

Salzgitter/Liebenburg Golf Club - Short Course

About

Holes 5
Type Semi-Private
Par 18
Length 684 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 18 684 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for 5 Loch
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.1/87 162 148 60 188 190 162 148 60 188 1306 1306
Ladies W: 28.6/89 162 148 60 188 190 162 148 60 188 1306 1306
Handicap 8 9 5 4 2 6 3 7 1
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Chukwuemeka Anthony Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
