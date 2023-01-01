Wolfsburg/Boldecker Land Golf Club - Hickory Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 18
Length 411 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|18
|411 meters
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Course Layout