Wolfsburg/Boldecker Land Golf Club - Hickory Course

About

Holes 6
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 18
Length 411 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow 18 411 meters

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

