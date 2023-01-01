Home / Courses

Reutlingen-Sonnenbuehl Golf Club - Short Course

About

Holes 3
Type Semi-Private
Par 9
Length 180 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 9 180 meters

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season March - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Playground

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

