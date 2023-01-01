Songkhla Navy Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 36
Length 3237 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|3237 yards
|White
|36
|3017 yards
|Yellow
|36
|2766 yards
|Red
|36
|2533 yards
Scorecard for Songkhla Navy Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 35.4/121
|165
|550
|364
|531
|148
|424
|385
|340
|330
|3237
|3237
|White M: 34.6/117
|144
|520
|340
|504
|129
|393
|368
|319
|300
|3017
|3017
|Yellow M: 33.0/111 W: 35.1/119
|125
|492
|311
|473
|111
|359
|335
|284
|276
|2766
|2766
|Red W: 33.5/113
|110
|465
|287
|430
|105
|327
|309
|246
|254
|2533
|2533
|Handicap
|7
|1
|6
|4
|5
|3
|2
|9
|8
|Par
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout