Songkhla Navy Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type
Par 36
Length 3237 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 36 3237 yards
White 36 3017 yards
Yellow 36 2766 yards
Red 36 2533 yards
Scorecard for Songkhla Navy Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 35.4/121 165 550 364 531 148 424 385 340 330 3237 3237
White M: 34.6/117 144 520 340 504 129 393 368 319 300 3017 3017
Yellow M: 33.0/111 W: 35.1/119 125 492 311 473 111 359 335 284 276 2766 2766
Red W: 33.5/113 110 465 287 430 105 327 309 246 254 2533 2533
Handicap 7 1 6 4 5 3 2 9 8
Par 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 2021

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

