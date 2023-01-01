Royal Irrigation Department Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6012 yards
Slope 113
Rating 70.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men (18-hole)
|72
|6012 yards
|70.0
|113
|Ladies (18-hole)
|72
|5046 yards
|72.3
|115
Scorecard for Club Golf Course Irrigation
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 70.0/113
|274
|463
|355
|120
|362
|116
|388
|575
|353
|3006
|6012
|Ladies W: 72.3/115
|229
|374
|307
|105
|305
|97
|333
|489
|284
|2523
|5046
|Handicap
|13
|3
|9
|15
|7
|17
|5
|1
|11
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Fairways Manila Grass
Greens Japan Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - THB 300
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Course Layout