Home / Courses / Asia / Thailand / Central

Royal Irrigation Department Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6012 yards
Slope 113
Rating 70.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Men (18-hole) 72 6012 yards 70.0 113
Ladies (18-hole) 72 5046 yards 72.3 115
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Club Golf Course Irrigation
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 70.0/113 274 463 355 120 362 116 388 575 353 3006 6012
Ladies W: 72.3/115 229 374 307 105 305 97 333 489 284 2523 5046
Handicap 13 3 9 15 7 17 5 1 11
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Fairways Manila Grass
Greens Japan Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - THB 300
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Rajpruek GC
Rajpruek Golf Club
Thung Song Hong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Flora Ville GCC: #16
Flora Ville Golf & Country Club
Mueang Pathum Thani, Pathum Thani
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Riverdale GC
Riverdale Golf Club
Bang Kadi, Pathum Thani
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bangkok Golf Mah Boonkrong International Par-3
Bangkok Golf Mah Boonkrong International Par-3 Course
Mueang Pathum Thani, Pathum Thani
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Bangkok GC: #10
Bangkok Golf Club
Mueang Pathum Thani, Pathum Thani
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kantarat GC
Kantarat Golf Course
Khwaeng Sanambin, Bangkok
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Muang Ake Vista GC
Muang Ake Vista Golf Course
Lak Hok, Pathum Thani
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Thai Army Sports Center
Royal Thai Army Sports Center - Old Course
Anusawari, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Thai Army Sports Center: Clubhouse
Royal Thai Army Sports Center - New Course
Anusawari, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Muang Ake GC
Muang Ake Golf Course
Lak Hok, Pathum Thani
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Thai Air Force Dhupatemiya GC
Royal Thai Air Force Dhupatemiya Golf Club
Khu Khot, Pathum Thani
Military/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Dusit GC
Royal Dusit Golf Club
Suan Chit Lada, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me