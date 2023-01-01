Golf & Country Club of Iligan
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 2996 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men
|36
|2996 yards
|Ladies
|37
|2647 yards
Scorecard for Golf and Country Club of Iligan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 73.1/123
|332
|208
|429
|550
|512
|175
|510
|176
|466
|3358
|6627
|Ladies W: 69.4/117
|296
|137
|318
|377
|419
|149
|416
|150
|448
|2710
|5420
|Handicap
|13
|11
|1
|9
|5
|15
|7
|17
|3
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout