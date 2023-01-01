Home / Courses / Asia / Philippines

Golf & Country Club of Iligan

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 2996 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Men 36 2996 yards
Ladies 37 2647 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Golf and Country Club of Iligan
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 73.1/123 332 208 429 550 512 175 510 176 466 3358 6627
Ladies W: 69.4/117 296 137 318 377 419 149 416 150 448 2710 5420
Handicap 13 11 1 9 5 15 7 17 3
Par 4 3 4 5 5 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

