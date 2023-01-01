Lauterhofen Golf Club - Short Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Par 18
Length 481 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|18
|481 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2019
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
