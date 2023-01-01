Home / Courses / Europe / Germany / Bavaria

Lauterhofen Golf Club - Short Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 6
Type Public
Par 18
Length 481 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow 18 481 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2019
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Lauterhofen GC
Lauterhofen Golf Club
Lauterhofen, Bayern
0.0
0
Write Review
Jura Golf Hilzhofen
Jura Golf Hilzhofen - 18-hole Course
Pilsach, Bayern
0.0
0
Write Review
Jura Golf Hilzhofen: Clubhouse
Jura Golf Hilzhofen - 9-hole Academy Course
Pilsach, Bayern
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
GC am Habsberg
Golf Club am Habsberg
Velburg-Unterwiesenacker, Bayern
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Herrnhof GC: chipping green
Neumarkt Golf Club
Neumarkt, Bayern
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Koenigstein GC
Koenigstein Golf Course
Königstein, Bayern
1.0
1
Write Review
Gerhelm GC: #4
Gerhelm Golf Club
Velden, Bayern
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Schmidmuehlen G & CC
Schmidmuehlen Golf & Country Club
Schmidmühlen, Bayern
0.0
0
Write Review
Erlangen GC
Erlangen Golf Club
Kleinsendelbach, Bayern
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
PGA National Czech Republic
Best of Prague Package
FROM $457 (USD)
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague and 2 rounds of golf at PGA National Czech Republic.
Villa d'Este Golf Club
Lake Como Stay & Play Golf Package
FROM $377 (USD)
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Hotel du Lac and 3 rounds of golf at Bergamo "L'Albenza” Golf Club, Villa d’Este, and Menaggio & Cadenabia Golf Club.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me