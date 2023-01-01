Felixton Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 54
Length 2156 yards
Slope 98
Rating 52.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens (18-hole)
|54
|2156 yards
|52.3
|98
|Ladies (18-hole)
|54
|2156 yards
|53.4
|99
Scorecard for Felixton Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 52.3/98
|114
|152
|89
|105
|108
|133
|129
|125
|102
|1057
|2156
|Ladies W: 53.4/99
|114
|152
|89
|105
|108
|133
|129
|125
|102
|1057
|2156
|Handicap
|13
|1
|17
|11
|9
|3
|7
|5
|15
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout