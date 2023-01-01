Home / Courses / Africa / South Africa / KwaZulu Natal

Felixton Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 9
Type
Par 54
Length 2156 yards
Slope 98
Rating 52.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens (18-hole) 54 2156 yards 52.3 98
Ladies (18-hole) 54 2156 yards 53.4 99
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Felixton Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.3/98 114 152 89 105 108 133 129 125 102 1057 2156
Ladies W: 53.4/99 114 152 89 105 108 133 129 125 102 1057 2156
Handicap 13 1 17 11 9 3 7 5 15
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

