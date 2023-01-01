Home / Courses / Europe / Germany / Thuringia

Weimarer Land Golf Resort - Queen Luise Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 28
Length 1372 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow 28 1372 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Architect Christoph Staedler (2022)

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Weimarer Land Golf Resort
Weimarer Land Golf Resort - Bobby Jones Champion Course
Blankenhain, Thüringen
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Weimarer Land Golf Resort
Weimarer Land Golf Resort - Feininger Course
Blankenhain, Thüringen
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Weimarer Land Golf Resort
Weimarer Land Golf Resort - Goethe Course
Blankenhain, Thüringen
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Weimar/Jena GC: #1
Jena Golf Park
Jena, Thüringen
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Erfurt GC
Erfurt Golf Club
Erfurt-Schaderode, Thüringen
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
PGA National Czech Republic
Best of Prague Package
FROM $457 (USD)
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague and 2 rounds of golf at PGA National Czech Republic.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me