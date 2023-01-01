Weimarer Land Golf Resort - Queen Luise Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 28
Length 1372 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|28
|1372 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Architect Christoph Staedler (2022)
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
