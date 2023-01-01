Robinie Golf Club - Pitch & Putt Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 54
Length 1032 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|54
|1032 meters
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
Course Layout