Haciendas De Naga Golf Resort & Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6410 yards
Slope 138
Rating 70.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship (18-hole)
|72
|6410 yards
|70.8
|138
|Blue (18-hole)
|72
|6002 yards
|69.6
|133
|White (18-hole)
|72
|5632 yards
|67.2
|132
|Red (18-hole) (W)
|72
|5076 yards
|69.4
|131
Scorecard for Haciendas De Naga Sports Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Championship M: 70.8/138
|410
|188
|386
|495
|369
|162
|603
|241
|351
|3205
|6410
|Blue M: 69.6/133
|372
|162
|359
|472
|346
|143
|582
|236
|329
|3001
|6002
|White M: 67.2/132
|350
|142
|331
|456
|321
|125
|558
|230
|303
|2816
|5632
|Red W: 69.4/131
|327
|116
|281
|425
|274
|116
|502
|225
|272
|2538
|5076
|Handicap
|3
|13
|9
|11
|5
|17
|7
|15
|1
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2012
Golf Season Year round. High Season: March - May
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - PHP 400
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness
