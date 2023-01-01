Home / Courses / Asia / Philippines

Haciendas De Naga Golf Resort & Country Club

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6410 yards
Slope 138
Rating 70.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship (18-hole) 72 6410 yards 70.8 138
Blue (18-hole) 72 6002 yards 69.6 133
White (18-hole) 72 5632 yards 67.2 132
Red (18-hole) (W) 72 5076 yards 69.4 131
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Haciendas De Naga Sports Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Championship M: 70.8/138 410 188 386 495 369 162 603 241 351 3205 6410
Blue M: 69.6/133 372 162 359 472 346 143 582 236 329 3001 6002
White M: 67.2/132 350 142 331 456 321 125 558 230 303 2816 5632
Red W: 69.4/131 327 116 281 425 274 116 502 225 272 2538 5076
Handicap 3 13 9 11 5 17 7 15 1
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2012
Golf Season Year round. High Season: March - May

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - PHP 400
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness

