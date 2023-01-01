Home / Courses / Europe / Netherlands / Limburg

Peelse Golf Club - Broekbos Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 718 meters
Slope 66
Rating 24.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Red (W) 27 718 meters 24.4 66
Yellow 27 640 meters 23.8 62

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

