Peelse Golf Club - Broekbos Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 718 meters
Slope 66
Rating 24.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Red (W)
|27
|718 meters
|24.4
|66
|Yellow
|27
|640 meters
|23.8
|62
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout