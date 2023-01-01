Royal Creek Golf Club & Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7226 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7226 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6773 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6325 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6325 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5814 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Royal Creek Golf Club & Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|400
|175
|640
|195
|400
|530
|425
|465
|485
|3715
|433
|405
|211
|364
|553
|422
|177
|528
|418
|3511
|7226
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|380
|165
|600
|177
|370
|515
|405
|415
|455
|3482
|406
|385
|187
|345
|536
|397
|161
|482
|392
|3291
|6773
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|360
|145
|570
|145
|350
|490
|385
|380
|420
|3245
|386
|365
|165
|315
|507
|375
|144
|456
|367
|3080
|6325
|Red W: 70.2/119
|330
|125
|530
|125
|320
|465
|340
|355
|390
|2980
|346
|339
|130
|282
|482
|347
|129
|430
|349
|2834
|5814
|Handicap
|10
|6
|1
|5
|14
|13
|7
|3
|4
|9
|11
|8
|17
|12
|18
|16
|2
|15
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2018
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - THB 600
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
