Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7226 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7226 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6773 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6325 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6325 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5814 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Royal Creek Golf Club & Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 400 175 640 195 400 530 425 465 485 3715 433 405 211 364 553 422 177 528 418 3511 7226
Blue M: 73.1/123 380 165 600 177 370 515 405 415 455 3482 406 385 187 345 536 397 161 482 392 3291 6773
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 360 145 570 145 350 490 385 380 420 3245 386 365 165 315 507 375 144 456 367 3080 6325
Red W: 70.2/119 330 125 530 125 320 465 340 355 390 2980 346 339 130 282 482 347 129 430 349 2834 5814
Handicap 10 6 1 5 14 13 7 3 4 9 11 8 17 12 18 16 2 15
Par 4 3 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2018
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - THB 600
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

