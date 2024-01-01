Ao Ma Nao Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 3268 yards
Slope 123
Rating 36.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|36
|3268 yards
|36.5
|123
|Red (W)
|36
|2170 yards
|34.1
|126
Scorecard for Ao Ma Nao Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Yellow M: 73.1/123
|123
|385
|185
|345
|485
|395
|550
|430
|370
|3268
|6536
|Red W: 68.2/126
|123
|236
|263
|234
|123
|134
|345
|237
|475
|2170
|4340
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout