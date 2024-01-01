Home / Courses / Asia / Thailand / Central

Ao Ma Nao Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 3268 yards
Slope 123
Rating 36.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow 36 3268 yards 36.5 123
Red (W) 36 2170 yards 34.1 126
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ao Ma Nao Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Yellow M: 73.1/123 123 385 185 345 485 395 550 430 370 3268 6536
Red W: 68.2/126 123 236 263 234 123 134 345 237 475 2170 4340
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

