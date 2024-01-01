Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / Gangwon Province

Cascadia Golf Club - Stone/Tree Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6729 meters
Slope 129
Rating 73.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 6729 meters 73.9 129
Blue 71 6350 meters 72.1 121
White 71 5860 meters 69.7 119
Yellow 71 5277 meters 68.2 115
Yellow (W) 71 5277 meters 69.2 117
Red (W) 71 4775 meters 66.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Stone/Tree
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.9/129 426 457 567 183 423 186 350 405 555 3552 421 593 236 482 434 577 401 224 439 3807 7359
Blue M: 72.1/121 407 427 535 183 400 186 350 371 529 3388 398 562 201 451 415 547 372 219 392 3557 6945
White M: 69.7/119 373 404 482 154 380 176 330 330 503 3132 362 534 175 421 383 508 333 208 353 3277 6409
Yellow M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117 342 350 440 131 306 143 303 301 472 2788 323 507 149 361 365 482 298 172 327 2984 5772
Red W: 66.1/111 319 333 397 110 288 143 267 274 423 2554 265 476 123 333 350 463 269 113 277 2669 5223
Handicap 11 1 3 17 5 7 15 9 13 12 2 4 18 6 8 16 10 14
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 2023

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 220000

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

