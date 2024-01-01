Cascadia Golf Club - Stone/Tree Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6729 meters
Slope 129
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|6729 meters
|73.9
|129
|Blue
|71
|6350 meters
|72.1
|121
|White
|71
|5860 meters
|69.7
|119
|Yellow
|71
|5277 meters
|68.2
|115
|Yellow (W)
|71
|5277 meters
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|71
|4775 meters
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Stone/Tree
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.9/129
|426
|457
|567
|183
|423
|186
|350
|405
|555
|3552
|421
|593
|236
|482
|434
|577
|401
|224
|439
|3807
|7359
|Blue M: 72.1/121
|407
|427
|535
|183
|400
|186
|350
|371
|529
|3388
|398
|562
|201
|451
|415
|547
|372
|219
|392
|3557
|6945
|White M: 69.7/119
|373
|404
|482
|154
|380
|176
|330
|330
|503
|3132
|362
|534
|175
|421
|383
|508
|333
|208
|353
|3277
|6409
|Yellow M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117
|342
|350
|440
|131
|306
|143
|303
|301
|472
|2788
|323
|507
|149
|361
|365
|482
|298
|172
|327
|2984
|5772
|Red W: 66.1/111
|319
|333
|397
|110
|288
|143
|267
|274
|423
|2554
|265
|476
|123
|333
|350
|463
|269
|113
|277
|2669
|5223
|Handicap
|11
|1
|3
|17
|5
|7
|15
|9
|13
|12
|2
|4
|18
|6
|8
|16
|10
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 220000
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
