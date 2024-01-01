Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / Gangwon Province

Cascadia Golf Club - Tree/Water Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6706 meters
Slope 129
Rating 73.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 6706 meters 73.9 129
White 71 5792 meters 69.7 119
Yellow 71 5124 meters 68.2 115
Yellow (W) 71 5124 meters 69.2 117
Red (W) 71 4616 meters 66.1 111
Blue 71 3283 meters 72.1 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tree/Water
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.9/129 421 593 236 482 434 577 401 224 439 3807 428 415 595 175 393 440 152 369 560 3527 7334
Blue M: 72.1/121 398 562 201 451 415 547 372 219 392 3557 398 407 562 153 369 419 152 321 534 3315 6872
White M: 69.7/119 362 534 175 421 383 508 333 208 353 3277 374 392 524 146 329 380 131 279 503 3058 6335
Yellow M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117 323 507 149 361 365 482 298 172 327 2984 314 286 485 117 302 302 106 242 466 2620 5604
Red W: 66.1/111 265 476 123 333 350 463 269 113 277 2669 278 264 456 98 251 271 82 242 438 2380 5049
Handicap 17 7 15 3 5 1 9 11 13 18 8 16 4 6 2 10 12 14
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 35 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 2023

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 220000

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

