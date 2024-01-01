Cascadia Golf Club - Tree/Water Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6706 meters
Slope 129
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|6706 meters
|73.9
|129
|White
|71
|5792 meters
|69.7
|119
|Yellow
|71
|5124 meters
|68.2
|115
|Yellow (W)
|71
|5124 meters
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|71
|4616 meters
|66.1
|111
|Blue
|71
|3283 meters
|72.1
|121
Scorecard for Tree/Water
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.9/129
|421
|593
|236
|482
|434
|577
|401
|224
|439
|3807
|428
|415
|595
|175
|393
|440
|152
|369
|560
|3527
|7334
|Blue M: 72.1/121
|398
|562
|201
|451
|415
|547
|372
|219
|392
|3557
|398
|407
|562
|153
|369
|419
|152
|321
|534
|3315
|6872
|White M: 69.7/119
|362
|534
|175
|421
|383
|508
|333
|208
|353
|3277
|374
|392
|524
|146
|329
|380
|131
|279
|503
|3058
|6335
|Yellow M: 68.2/115 W: 69.2/117
|323
|507
|149
|361
|365
|482
|298
|172
|327
|2984
|314
|286
|485
|117
|302
|302
|106
|242
|466
|2620
|5604
|Red W: 66.1/111
|265
|476
|123
|333
|350
|463
|269
|113
|277
|2669
|278
|264
|456
|98
|251
|271
|82
|242
|438
|2380
|5049
|Handicap
|17
|7
|15
|3
|5
|1
|9
|11
|13
|18
|8
|16
|4
|6
|2
|10
|12
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|35
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 220000
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
