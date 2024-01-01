Home / Courses / Asia / Thailand / Central

Robinswood Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7591 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7591 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 7021 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6411 yards 70.7 121
Yellow 72 6168 yards 69.2 117
Red 72 5555 yards 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 5555 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Robinswood Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 418 495 639 237 463 364 199 603 393 3811 616 435 193 505 380 438 212 397 604 3780 7591
Blue M: 73.1/123 385 446 616 205 426 345 177 557 367 3524 578 405 161 465 356 406 187 378 561 3497 7021
White M: 70.7/121 352 403 567 167 396 317 151 526 312 3191 543 359 136 429 327 378 162 353 533 3220 6411
Yellow M: 69.2/117 341 392 543 152 383 303 139 510 302 3065 531 349 120 410 317 366 151 340 519 3103 6168
Red M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119 305 355 466 135 346 281 115 453 290 2746 469 323 92 381 299 334 129 321 461 2809 5555
Handicap 9 3 7 11 1 15 13 5 17 6 12 18 2 16 8 14 10 4
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Lam Luk Ka CC - Championship East: #1
Lam Luk Ka Country Club - Championship East Course
Lam Sai, Patumthani
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Lam Luk Ka CC - Resort West: #10
Lam Luk Ka Country Club - Resort West Course
Lam Sai, Patumthani
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Cascata GC - Course D
Cascata Golf Club - Course D
Chumphon, Nakhon Nayok
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Cascata GC
Cascata Golf Club - Course B
Chumphon, Nakhon Nayok
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Cascata GC
Cascata Golf Club - Course C
Chumphon, Nakhon Nayok
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Cascata GC
Cascata Golf Club - Course A
Chumphon, Nakhon Nayok
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Gems Golf City
Royal Gems Golf City
Rangsit, Pathumthani
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rangsit Sports Club
Rangsit Sports Club
Nong Sam Wang, Pathum Thani
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Thanya GC
Thanya Golf Club - Course B
Lat Sawai, Pathum Thani
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Thanya GC
Thanya Golf Club - Course A
Lat Sawai, Pathum Thani
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Pine Golf & Lodge: #17
The Pine Golf & Lodge
Krathum Ra, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Krung Kavee GC & CC Estate
Krung Kavee Golf Course & Country Club Estate
Bang Yitho, Pathum Thani
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me