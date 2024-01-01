Robinswood Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7591 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7591 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|7021 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6411 yards
|70.7
|121
|Yellow
|72
|6168 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red
|72
|5555 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|5555 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Robinswood Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|418
|495
|639
|237
|463
|364
|199
|603
|393
|3811
|616
|435
|193
|505
|380
|438
|212
|397
|604
|3780
|7591
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|385
|446
|616
|205
|426
|345
|177
|557
|367
|3524
|578
|405
|161
|465
|356
|406
|187
|378
|561
|3497
|7021
|White M: 70.7/121
|352
|403
|567
|167
|396
|317
|151
|526
|312
|3191
|543
|359
|136
|429
|327
|378
|162
|353
|533
|3220
|6411
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|341
|392
|543
|152
|383
|303
|139
|510
|302
|3065
|531
|349
|120
|410
|317
|366
|151
|340
|519
|3103
|6168
|Red M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119
|305
|355
|466
|135
|346
|281
|115
|453
|290
|2746
|469
|323
|92
|381
|299
|334
|129
|321
|461
|2809
|5555
|Handicap
|9
|3
|7
|11
|1
|15
|13
|5
|17
|6
|12
|18
|2
|16
|8
|14
|10
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper Golf attire required.
Reviews
Course Layout