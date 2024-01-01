Home / Courses / Asia / Thailand / North

Kelang Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Military
Par 71
Length 5728 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue (18-hole) 71 5728 yards 68.2 115
White (18-hole) 71 5479 yards 65.1 109
Red (18-hole) (W) 71 4598 yards 65.9 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kelang Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 68.2/115 284 374 477 130 178 476 188 462 365 2934 5728
White M: 65.1/109 267 358 467 120 170 469 156 444 354 2805 5479
Red W: 65.9/107 235 235 408 105 148 408 128 378 309 2354 4598
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 4 4 5 3 3 5 3 5 4 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - THB 300
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Mae Moh GC
Mae Moh Golf Course
Lampang, Lampang
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Gassan Khuntan Golf & Resort
Gassan Khuntan Golf & Resort
Tha Pla Duk, Lamphun
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me