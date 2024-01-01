Kelang Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Military
Par 71
Length 5728 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue (18-hole)
|71
|5728 yards
|68.2
|115
|White (18-hole)
|71
|5479 yards
|65.1
|109
|Red (18-hole) (W)
|71
|4598 yards
|65.9
|107
Scorecard for Kelang Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 68.2/115
|284
|374
|477
|130
|178
|476
|188
|462
|365
|2934
|5728
|White M: 65.1/109
|267
|358
|467
|120
|170
|469
|156
|444
|354
|2805
|5479
|Red W: 65.9/107
|235
|235
|408
|105
|148
|408
|128
|378
|309
|2354
|4598
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - THB 300
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Reviews
