Ancient Sands Golf Resort
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 73
Length 6788 yards
Slope 138
Rating 76.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|73
|6788 yards
|76.5
|138
|Gold
|73
|6263 yards
|73.6
|131
|Blue (W)
|73
|5773 yards
|72.5
|130
|Blue
|73
|5773 yards
|71.2
|127
|Red
|73
|5014 yards
|70.5
|123
|Red (W)
|73
|5014 yards
|71.8
|125
Scorecard for El Gouna
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 76.5/138
|385
|600
|370
|160
|520
|380
|170
|320
|410
|3315
|540
|405
|415
|195
|420
|380
|200
|400
|518
|3473
|6788
|Gold M: 73.6/131
|355
|570
|340
|150
|490
|350
|155
|290
|380
|3080
|510
|375
|380
|165
|372
|351
|177
|370
|483
|3183
|6263
|Blue M: 71.2/127 W: 72.5/130
|325
|540
|310
|135
|460
|320
|145
|260
|350
|2845
|485
|355
|360
|145
|325
|321
|145
|340
|452
|2928
|5773
|Red M: 70.5/123 W: 71.8/125
|280
|495
|265
|115
|415
|275
|131
|215
|305
|2496
|440
|305
|310
|105
|270
|268
|115
|295
|410
|2518
|5014
|Handicap
|3
|1
|9
|7
|5
|13
|11
|15
|17
|4
|16
|12
|10
|18
|14
|8
|6
|2
|Par
|4
|6
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|37
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|73
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Golf Season Year round
Architect Karl Litten (2017)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 30
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes - "Ancient Sands Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
