Ancient Sands Golf Resort

0
1440x350.jpg

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 73
Length 6788 yards
Slope 138
Rating 76.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 73 6788 yards 76.5 138
Gold 73 6263 yards 73.6 131
Blue (W) 73 5773 yards 72.5 130
Blue 73 5773 yards 71.2 127
Red 73 5014 yards 70.5 123
Red (W) 73 5014 yards 71.8 125
Scorecard
Scorecard for El Gouna
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 76.5/138 385 600 370 160 520 380 170 320 410 3315 540 405 415 195 420 380 200 400 518 3473 6788
Gold M: 73.6/131 355 570 340 150 490 350 155 290 380 3080 510 375 380 165 372 351 177 370 483 3183 6263
Blue M: 71.2/127 W: 72.5/130 325 540 310 135 460 320 145 260 350 2845 485 355 360 145 325 321 145 340 452 2928 5773
Red M: 70.5/123 W: 71.8/125 280 495 265 115 415 275 131 215 305 2496 440 305 310 105 270 268 115 295 410 2518 5014
Handicap 3 1 9 7 5 13 11 15 17 4 16 12 10 18 14 8 6 2
Par 4 6 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 37 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 73

Course Details

Year Built 2017
Golf Season Year round
Architect Karl Litten (2017)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - EUR 30
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes - "Ancient Sands Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities




Nearby Courses
El Gouna GC
El Gouna Golf Club
El Gouna, Red Sea
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Steigenberger Al Dau GC
Steigenberger Al Dau Golf Course
Hurghada, Red Sea
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
