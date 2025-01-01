Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Jiangsu Double Mountain Golf Club - A/B Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7434 yards
Slope 130
Rating 76.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7434 yards 76.2 130
Blue 72 6907 yards 73.6 125
White 72 6393 yards 71.2 118
Red (W) 72 5749 yards 73.0 122
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for A/B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Gold M: 76.2/130 449 582 404 470 437 196 545 200 462 3745 7434
Blue M: 73.6/125 421 557 380 447 405 152 516 184 434 3496 6907
White M: 71.2/118 380 537 370 425 391 137 490 165 386 3281 6393
Red W: 73.0/122 341 471 345 367 357 118 436 144 358 2937 5749
Handicap 13 5 15 1 11 17 7 9 3
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Fairways Tastalum Grass
Greens Tifdwarf Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Conference Facilities, Locker Rooms
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
