Jiangyin Yangtze International Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 413 328 495 170 358 575 372 185 412 3308 375 538 490 139 552 416 192 405 453 3560 6868
Blue M: 70.7/121 388 313 475 154 340 555 353 175 390 3143 345 521 473 120 536 380 178 384 430 3367 6510
White M: 69.2/117 351 289 450 130 322 527 335 145 360 2909 325 500 450 103 508 353 168 363 412 3182 6091
Red W: 71.2/119 318 250 415 106 280 492 309 135 338 2643 295 452 403 90 470 340 136 330 352 2868 5511
Handicap 5 9 1 13 11 3 15 17 7 6 2 8 16 4 10 18 12 14
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2005)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

