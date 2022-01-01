Jiangyin Yangtze International Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Jiangyin Yangtze International Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|413
|328
|495
|170
|358
|575
|372
|185
|412
|3308
|375
|538
|490
|139
|552
|416
|192
|405
|453
|3560
|6868
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|388
|313
|475
|154
|340
|555
|353
|175
|390
|3143
|345
|521
|473
|120
|536
|380
|178
|384
|430
|3367
|6510
|White M: 69.2/117
|351
|289
|450
|130
|322
|527
|335
|145
|360
|2909
|325
|500
|450
|103
|508
|353
|168
|363
|412
|3182
|6091
|Red W: 71.2/119
|318
|250
|415
|106
|280
|492
|309
|135
|338
|2643
|295
|452
|403
|90
|470
|340
|136
|330
|352
|2868
|5511
|Handicap
|5
|9
|1
|13
|11
|3
|15
|17
|7
|6
|2
|8
|16
|4
|10
|18
|12
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2005)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout