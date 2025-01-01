Estancia San Jacinto Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 73
Length 6493 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens (18-hole)
|73
|6493 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies (18-hole) (W)
|73
|5686 yards
|71.2
|121
Scorecard for Unzué
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 71.7/123
|369
|485
|392
|186
|313
|499
|417
|164
|495
|3320
|6493
|Ladies W: 71.2/121
|310
|431
|355
|155
|274
|457
|381
|114
|402
|2879
|5686
|Handicap
|5
|9
|11
|15
|13
|3
|1
|17
|7
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|37
|73
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Architect Emilio Serra (1999)
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
