Kharian Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type
Par 36
Length 3685 yards
Slope 131
Rating 37.45
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 36 3685 yards 37.45 131
White 36 3495 yards 36.55 123
Yellow 36 3244 yards 35.35 121
Yellow (W) 36 3244 yards 35.85 123
Red 36 2917 yards 34.6 117
Red (W) 36 2917 yards 35.1 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for KGC
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 440 441 415 195 388 427 589 207 583 3685 7370
White M: 73.1/123 412 428 395 180 378 411 564 168 559 3495 6990
Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 380 411 346 172 363 401 474 148 549 3244 6488
Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 302 401 284 145 303 346 459 140 537 2917 5834
Handicap 5 1 7 13 15 3 9 17 11
Par 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 36 72
Handicap (W) 13 3 7 17 15 1 11 9 5

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis, Badminton
Reviews

Course Layout
