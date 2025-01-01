Kharian Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 36
Length 3685 yards
Slope 131
Rating 37.45
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|3685 yards
|37.45
|131
|White
|36
|3495 yards
|36.55
|123
|Yellow
|36
|3244 yards
|35.35
|121
|Yellow (W)
|36
|3244 yards
|35.85
|123
|Red
|36
|2917 yards
|34.6
|117
|Red (W)
|36
|2917 yards
|35.1
|119
Scorecard for KGC
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|440
|441
|415
|195
|388
|427
|589
|207
|583
|3685
|7370
|White M: 73.1/123
|412
|428
|395
|180
|378
|411
|564
|168
|559
|3495
|6990
|Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|380
|411
|346
|172
|363
|401
|474
|148
|549
|3244
|6488
|Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|302
|401
|284
|145
|303
|346
|459
|140
|537
|2917
|5834
|Handicap
|5
|1
|7
|13
|15
|3
|9
|17
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|13
|3
|7
|17
|15
|1
|11
|9
|5
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness, Tennis, Badminton
Course Layout