Ningbo Orient Golf & Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7139 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7139 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6606 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5936 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5309 yards
|67.1
|113
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|616
|407
|216
|409
|386
|428
|575
|190
|369
|3596
|565
|389
|400
|216
|398
|162
|438
|555
|420
|3543
|7139
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|585
|376
|188
|381
|348
|407
|540
|165
|338
|3328
|508
|352
|366
|190
|369
|139
|428
|530
|396
|3278
|6606
|White M: 69.2/117
|548
|352
|160
|335
|325
|315
|503
|138
|306
|2982
|468
|314
|335
|162
|336
|99
|376
|495
|369
|2954
|5936
|Red W: 67.1/113
|521
|315
|120
|283
|290
|298
|472
|100
|278
|2677
|436
|282
|299
|132
|300
|91
|322
|442
|328
|2632
|5309
|Handicap
|1
|5
|11
|9
|13
|7
|18
|3
|15
|2
|4
|6
|16
|10
|14
|17
|12
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 400 yuan
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout