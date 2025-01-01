Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Ningbo Orient Golf & Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7139 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7139 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6606 yards 73.1 123
White 72 5936 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5309 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Ningbo Orient Golf Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 616 407 216 409 386 428 575 190 369 3596 565 389 400 216 398 162 438 555 420 3543 7139
Blue M: 73.1/123 585 376 188 381 348 407 540 165 338 3328 508 352 366 190 369 139 428 530 396 3278 6606
White M: 69.2/117 548 352 160 335 325 315 503 138 306 2982 468 314 335 162 336 99 376 495 369 2954 5936
Red W: 67.1/113 521 315 120 283 290 298 472 100 278 2677 436 282 299 132 300 91 322 442 328 2632 5309
Handicap 1 5 11 9 13 7 18 3 15 2 4 6 16 10 14 17 12 8
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 400 yuan
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms
Nearby Courses
Ningbo Delson Green World GC
Ningbo Delson Green World Golf Club
Ningbo, Zhejiang
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
