Ningbo Delson Green World Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7200 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7200 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ningbo Delson Green World Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 372 170 372 574 419 190 605 371 412 3485 584 414 223 411 415 444 128 457 507 3583 7068
Blue M: 70.7/121 326 151 356 534 399 141 577 348 368 3200 555 361 184 394 394 337 128 389 463 3205 6405
White M: 69.2/117 300 119 337 514 378 122 557 329 345 3001 521 336 157 348 372 246 61 365 445 2851 5852
Red W: 67.1/113 257 99 320 487 362 105 531 309 325 2795 484 313 139 327 352 234 61 341 413 2664 5459
Handicap 17 13 5 11 1 7 3 15 9 8 12 6 10 4 18 14 2 16
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

