Ningbo Delson Green World Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7200 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7200 yards
Scorecard for Ningbo Delson Green World Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|372
|170
|372
|574
|419
|190
|605
|371
|412
|3485
|584
|414
|223
|411
|415
|444
|128
|457
|507
|3583
|7068
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|326
|151
|356
|534
|399
|141
|577
|348
|368
|3200
|555
|361
|184
|394
|394
|337
|128
|389
|463
|3205
|6405
|White M: 69.2/117
|300
|119
|337
|514
|378
|122
|557
|329
|345
|3001
|521
|336
|157
|348
|372
|246
|61
|365
|445
|2851
|5852
|Red W: 67.1/113
|257
|99
|320
|487
|362
|105
|531
|309
|325
|2795
|484
|313
|139
|327
|352
|234
|61
|341
|413
|2664
|5459
|Handicap
|17
|13
|5
|11
|1
|7
|3
|15
|9
|8
|12
|6
|10
|4
|18
|14
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout