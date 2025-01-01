Mumi Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 35
Length 3064 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Also known as Mutanda Golf Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|35
|3064 yards
|Red
|35
|2381 yards
Scorecard for Mutanda
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 69.4/124 W: 75.3/133
|129
|406
|457
|187
|330
|429
|339
|407
|381
|3065
|6118
|Red M: 62.7/113 W: 67.5/118
|112
|324
|377
|122
|226
|284
|290
|346
|300
|2381
|4813
|Handicap
|15
|7
|5
|17
|9
|1
|13
|3
|11
|Par
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Architect Mark Wiltshire (2016)
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Course Layout