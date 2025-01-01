Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Mumi Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type
Par 35
Length 3064 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Also known as Mutanda Golf Course.

Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 35 3064 yards
Red 35 2381 yards
Scorecard for Mutanda
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 69.4/124 W: 75.3/133 129 406 457 187 330 429 339 407 381 3065 6118
Red M: 62.7/113 W: 67.5/118 112 324 377 122 226 284 290 346 300 2381 4813
Handicap 15 7 5 17 9 1 13 3 11
Par 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 2016
Architect Mark Wiltshire (2016)

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
