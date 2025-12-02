Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Shangri-La Yanuca Island Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par 31
Length 1805 yards
Slope 102
Rating 30.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 31 1805 yards 30.2 102
Red (W) 31 1397 yards 31.2 104
Scorecard for Shangri-La Yanuca Island
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 30.2/102 204 183 104 147 170 239 293 312 153 1805 1805
Red W: 31.2/104 183 153 92 121 104 230 177 241 96 1397 1397
Handicap 8 7 5 6 2 4 1 3 9
Par 4 3 3 3 3 4 4 4 3 31 31

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, American Express, Diners, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Minigolf, Fitness
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

