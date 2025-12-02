Shangri-La Yanuca Island Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Executive
Par 31
Length 1805 yards
Slope 102
Rating 30.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|31
|1805 yards
|30.2
|102
|Red (W)
|31
|1397 yards
|31.2
|104
Scorecard for Shangri-La Yanuca Island
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 30.2/102
|204
|183
|104
|147
|170
|239
|293
|312
|153
|1805
|1805
|Red W: 31.2/104
|183
|153
|92
|121
|104
|230
|177
|241
|96
|1397
|1397
|Handicap
|8
|7
|5
|6
|2
|4
|1
|3
|9
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|31
|31
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, American Express, Diners, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsMinigolf, Fitness
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout