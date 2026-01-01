Golf des Cedres Chambord
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 64
Length 3263 yards
Slope 112
Rating 63.6
Also known as Lac St-Jean de Chambord Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|64
|3263 yards
|63.6
|112
|White
|64
|3067 yards
|61.3
|110
|White (W)
|65
|3067 yards
|58.8
|92
|Red (W)
|65
|2532 yards
|56.0
|90
Scorecard for Golf des Cèdres Chambord
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 63.6/112
|100
|265
|102
|187
|102
|270
|185
|150
|287
|1648
|144
|190
|193
|205
|305
|100
|213
|160
|105
|1615
|3263
|White M: 61.3/110 W: 58.8/92
|100
|245
|102
|187
|102
|270
|180
|130
|287
|1603
|144
|190
|193
|177
|250
|100
|188
|117
|105
|1464
|3067
|Red W: 56.0/90
|100
|175
|89
|159
|102
|230
|140
|122
|227
|1344
|105
|140
|163
|124
|220
|75
|168
|88
|105
|1188
|2532
|Handicap
|17
|2
|16
|15
|7
|8
|18
|6
|3
|4
|9
|10
|13
|1
|12
|11
|5
|14
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|32
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|32
|64
Year Built 2001
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
