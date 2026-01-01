Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Canada / Quebec / Chambord

Golf des Cedres Chambord

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 64
Length 3263 yards
Slope 112
Rating 63.6

Also known as Lac St-Jean de Chambord Golf Club.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 64 3263 yards 63.6 112
White 64 3067 yards 61.3 110
White (W) 65 3067 yards 58.8 92
Red (W) 65 2532 yards 56.0 90
Scorecard
Scorecard for Golf des Cèdres Chambord
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 63.6/112 100 265 102 187 102 270 185 150 287 1648 144 190 193 205 305 100 213 160 105 1615 3263
White M: 61.3/110 W: 58.8/92 100 245 102 187 102 270 180 130 287 1603 144 190 193 177 250 100 188 117 105 1464 3067
Red W: 56.0/90 100 175 89 159 102 230 140 122 227 1344 105 140 163 124 220 75 168 88 105 1188 2532
Handicap 17 2 16 15 7 8 18 6 3 4 9 10 13 1 12 11 5 14
Par 3 4 3 4 3 4 4 3 4 32 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 3 32 64

Course Details

Year Built 2001
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
