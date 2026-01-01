GolfCentrum Dongen - Par-3 Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 762 yards
Slope 98
Rating 34.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|27
|762 yards
|34.8
|98
|Ladies (W)
|27
|762 yards
|35.9
|100
Scorecard for Par-3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 34.8/98
|71
|57
|107
|38
|156
|98
|71
|57
|107
|762
|762
|Ladies W: 35.9/100
|71
|57
|107
|38
|156
|98
|71
|57
|107
|762
|762
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes - "Dongen Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Catering
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
