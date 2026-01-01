Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses

GolfCentrum Dongen - Par-3 Course

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 762 yards
Slope 98
Rating 34.8
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 27 762 yards 34.8 98
Ladies (W) 27 762 yards 35.9 100
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Par-3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 34.8/98 71 57 107 38 156 98 71 57 107 762 762
Ladies W: 35.9/100 71 57 107 38 156 98 71 57 107 762 762
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes - "Dongen Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Catering

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Vossenhole GC
GolfCentrum Dongen
Dongen, North Brabant
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Brabant GC
Brabant Golf Club
Rijen, South Holland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oosterhoutse GC: Clubhouse
Oosterhoutse Golf Club - 9-hole Academy Course
Oosterhout, North Brabant
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oosterhoutse GC
Oosterhoutse Golf Club
Oosterhout, North Brabant
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Toxandria GC
Toxandria Golf Club
Molenschot, North Brabant
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Haenen GC
Haenen Golf Club - Academy Course
Teteringen, North Brabant
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Haenen GC
Haenen Golf Club
Teteringen, North Brabant
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Princenbosch GC
Princenbosch Golf Club - Par-3 Course
Molenschot, North Brabant
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
De Loonsche Duynen GC - 9-hole: #3
De Loonsche Duynen Golf Club - 9-hole Course
Kaatsheuvel, Zeeland
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Prise d'Eau GC
Prise d'Eau Golf Club - De Leij Course
Tilburg, North Brabant
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Princenbosch GC - Red
Princenbosch Golf Club - Red Course
Molenschot, North Brabant
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Landgoed Bergvliet GC
Landgoed Bergvliet Golf Course
Oosterhout, North Brabant
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Royal St George’s Golf Club

Royal St George’s Golf Package

FROM $527 (USD)
LONDON| Staying on the scenic east coast of Kent, you will be situated in the perfect position to play 3 past and present Open Championship Courses. After taking on this accomplishing feat, enjoy a more relaxing round at Littlestone. Take in the amazing views of the English Channel at North Foreland and finish the day back at the hotel enjoying exquisite dining. A golf tour to Kent is certainly one to organise!
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me