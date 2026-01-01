Hortons Hollow Golf
About
Holes 12
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for 12 Holes
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 59.4/96
|330
|270
|182
|166
|130
|112
|198
|302
|310
|2000
|160
|70
|175
|330
|270
|182
|166
|130
|112
|1595
|3595
|Ladies W: 60.2/99
|330
|270
|182
|166
|130
|112
|198
|302
|310
|2000
|160
|70
|175
|330
|270
|182
|166
|130
|112
|1595
|3595
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|31
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|29
|60
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $25
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout