Hortons Hollow Golf

About

Holes 12
Type
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for 12 Holes
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 59.4/96 330 270 182 166 130 112 198 302 310 2000 160 70 175 330 270 182 166 130 112 1595 3595
Ladies W: 60.2/99 330 270 182 166 130 112 198 302 310 2000 160 70 175 330 270 182 166 130 112 1595 3595
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 31 3 3 3 4 4 3 3 3 3 29 60

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $25
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Nearby Courses
Cochrane GC
View Tee Times
Cochrane Golf Club
Cochrane, Alberta
Semi-Private
4.410234282
300
Write Review
Links of GlenEagles GC: #17, #5
Links of GlenEagles Golf Course
Cochrane, Alberta
Public
4.2
5
Write Review
Mickelson National GC: #18
Mickelson National Golf Club
Calgary, Alberta
Private
3.1666666667
12
Write Review
Springbank Links GC
Springbank Links Golf Course
Calgary, Alberta
Semi-Private
5.0
2
Write Review
River Spirit GC
River Spirit Golf Club - Millburn/Cattails Course
Calgary, Alberta
Semi-Private
4.3098591549
71
Write Review
River Spirit GC
River Spirit Golf Club - Spirit/Millburn Course
Calgary, Alberta
Semi-Private
4.3098591549
71
Write Review
Bearspaw CC
Bearspaw Country Club
Calgary, Alberta
Private
2.8
5
Write Review
River Spirit GC
River Spirit Golf Club - Cattails/Spirit Course
Calgary, Alberta
Semi-Private
4.3098591549
71
Write Review
Lynx Ridge GC
Lynx Ridge Golf Club
Calgary, Alberta
Public
4.4
5
Write Review
Valley Ridge GC
Valley Ridge Golf Course
Calgary, Alberta
Semi-Private
3.4
5
Write Review
Glencoe GCC - Glen Forest
Glencoe Golf and Country Club - Glen Forest
Calgary, Alberta
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Livingstone GC: #2
Livingstone Golf Course
Calgary, Alberta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
