Lodha Belmondo Golf Course
Holes 9
Type Private
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 1576 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|27
|1576 yards
|27.3
|87
|White
|27
|1272 yards
|27.0
|86
|Red (W)
|27
|1073 yards
|29.5
|89
|Yellow (W)
|27
|863 yards
|28.0
|88
Scorecard for Lodha Belmondo Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 27.3/87
|139
|206
|234
|118
|164
|150
|174
|196
|195
|1576
|1576
|White M: 27.0/86
|120
|171
|191
|90
|139
|129
|129
|148
|155
|1272
|1272
|Red W: 29.5/89
|109
|146
|162
|70
|124
|89
|119
|133
|121
|1073
|1073
|Yellow W: 28.0/88
|90
|116
|129
|57
|105
|69
|89
|113
|95
|863
|863
|Handicap
|7
|3
|1
|9
|6
|8
|5
|4
|2
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Architect Greg Norman
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness
