Lodha Belmondo Golf Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 9
Type Private
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 1576 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 27 1576 yards 27.3 87
White 27 1272 yards 27.0 86
Red (W) 27 1073 yards 29.5 89
Yellow (W) 27 863 yards 28.0 88
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lodha Belmondo Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 27.3/87 139 206 234 118 164 150 174 196 195 1576 1576
White M: 27.0/86 120 171 191 90 139 129 129 148 155 1272 1272
Red W: 29.5/89 109 146 162 70 124 89 119 133 121 1073 1073
Yellow W: 28.0/88 90 116 129 57 105 69 89 113 95 863 863
Handicap 7 3 1 9 6 8 5 4 2
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Architect Greg Norman

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Blue Ridge GC
Blue Ridge Golf Course
Hinjewadi, Pune
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Oxford Golf Resort
Oxford Golf Resort
Pune, Pune
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
College of Military Engineering GC
College of Military Engineering Golf Club
Pune, Pune
Private/Military
0.0
0
Write Review
The Poona Club
The Poona Club
Pune, Pune
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Southern Star Rajendra Sinhji Institute Army GC: #1
Southern Star Rajendra Sinhji Institute Army Golf Club
Pune, Pune
Private/Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Aamby Valley GC
Aamby Valley Golf Course
Lonavala, Pune
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
