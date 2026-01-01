Cactus Hills Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 2469 yards
Slope 107
Rating 32.95
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|36
|2469 yards
|32.95
|107
|Ladies (W)
|36
|2469 yards
|33.45
|109
Scorecard for Cactus Hills Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 65.9/107
|220
|295
|192
|452
|285
|233
|257
|275
|260
|2469
|4938
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|220
|295
|192
|452
|285
|233
|257
|275
|260
|2469
|4938
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Greens Sand
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Course Layout