Home / Courses / Canada / Saskatchewan / Pike Lake

Cactus Hills Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 2469 yards
Slope 107
Rating 32.95
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 36 2469 yards 32.95 107
Ladies (W) 36 2469 yards 33.45 109
Scorecard for Cactus Hills Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 65.9/107 220 295 192 452 285 233 257 275 260 2469 4938
Ladies W: 66.9/109 220 295 192 452 285 233 257 275 260 2469 4938
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Greens Sand

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Dakota Dunes Golf Links
Dakota Dunes Golf Links
Whitecap, Saskatchewan
Public/Resort
4.0
6
Write Review
Moon Lake GCC - Highlands: #6
Moon Lake Golf and Country Club - Heather/Highlands
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GCC - Highlands: #2
Moon Lake Golf and Country Club - Highlands/Moors
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GCC - Heather: #4
Moon Lake Golf and Country Club - Heather/Moors
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Riverside CC
Riverside Country Club
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Valley Road Par-3 GC
Valley Road Par-3 Golf Course
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
CFB Dundurn Golf Course
Dundurn, Saskatchewan
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
The Willows GCC
The Willows Golf and Country Club - Lakes/Island
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Public
3.0
2
Write Review
Valleyview Delisle GCC
Valleyview Delisle Golf & Country Club
Delisle, Saskatchewan
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
The Willows GCC
The Willows Golf and Country Club - Bridges/Xena
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Public
3.0
2
Write Review
Saskatoon GCC
Saskatoon Golf and Country Club
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Holiday Park GC
Holiday Park Golf Course - Championship
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Public/Municipal
4.0
1
Write Review
