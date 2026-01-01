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Bay of Quinte Golf & Country Club - North Course

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5 Stars
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4 Stars
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2 Stars
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About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Golf Season Apr 1 to Nov 15

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies No
Clubs No

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers
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Golf Packages
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