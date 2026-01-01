Bay of Quinte Golf & Country Club - North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Golf Season Apr 1 to Nov 15
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies No
Clubs No
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers
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Golf Packages
Resorts World Catskills Stay & Play Package
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MONTICELLO, NY | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Resorts World Catskills Casino and golf at The Monster at Resorts World Catskills.
Resorts World Catskills Stay & Play Package
Click Below
MONTICELLO, NY | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Resorts World Catskills Casino and golf at The Monster at Resorts World Catskills.
Course Layout