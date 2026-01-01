Black Eagle Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 37
Length 3384 yards
Slope 125
Rating 37.05
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|37
|3384 yards
|37.05
|125
|Blue
|37
|3155 yards
|35.85
|123
|White
|37
|3012 yards
|35.1
|119
|White (W)
|37
|3012 yards
|35.6
|121
|Red (W)
|37
|2830 yards
|34.05
|115
Scorecard for Black Eagle Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 74.1/125
|509
|185
|398
|347
|353
|485
|372
|175
|560
|3384
|6768
|Blue M: 71.7/123
|490
|170
|373
|336
|305
|453
|357
|149
|522
|3155
|6310
|White M: 70.2/119 W: 71.2/121
|474
|157
|364
|320
|292
|445
|342
|137
|481
|3012
|6024
|Red W: 68.1/115
|458
|147
|336
|305
|278
|405
|327
|125
|449
|2830
|5660
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|37
|74
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
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