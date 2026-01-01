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Black Eagle Golf Course

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About

Holes 9
Type
Par 37
Length 3384 yards
Slope 125
Rating 37.05
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 37 3384 yards 37.05 125
Blue 37 3155 yards 35.85 123
White 37 3012 yards 35.1 119
White (W) 37 3012 yards 35.6 121
Red (W) 37 2830 yards 34.05 115
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Black Eagle Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 74.1/125 509 185 398 347 353 485 372 175 560 3384 6768
Blue M: 71.7/123 490 170 373 336 305 453 357 149 522 3155 6310
White M: 70.2/119 W: 71.2/121 474 157 364 320 292 445 342 137 481 3012 6024
Red W: 68.1/115 458 147 336 305 278 405 327 125 449 2830 5660
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 37 74

Course Details

Year Built 2025

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
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$120 in tee time credits
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