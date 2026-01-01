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Jamnagar Air Force Golf Club

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About

Holes 9
Type Military/Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Jamnagar Af Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 68.6/125 160 170 380 170 475 223 275 474 322 2649 5331
Red W: 69.1/127 155 165 370 165 465 215 265 465 315 2580 5195
Handicap 17 15 11 7 3 9 13 1 5
Par 3 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
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