Jamnagar Air Force Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Military/Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Jamnagar Af Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 68.6/125
|160
|170
|380
|170
|475
|223
|275
|474
|322
|2649
|5331
|Red W: 69.1/127
|155
|165
|370
|165
|465
|215
|265
|465
|315
|2580
|5195
|Handicap
|17
|15
|11
|7
|3
|9
|13
|1
|5
|Par
|3
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
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