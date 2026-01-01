Riva Toscana Golf Resort & Spa
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7068 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|7068 yards
|70.7
|121
|Yellow
|72
|6698 yards
|69.2
|117
|Green
|72
|6319 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|6197 yards
|70.2
|119
|Orange (W)
|72
|5832 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Riva Toscana Golf Resort & SPA
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121
|406
|177
|424
|583
|440
|191
|389
|379
|562
|3551
|400
|400
|571
|161
|404
|542
|383
|441
|215
|3517
|7068
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|387
|145
|405
|562
|422
|172
|366
|354
|541
|3354
|379
|379
|558
|137
|383
|527
|365
|418
|198
|3344
|6698
|Green M: 66.1/111
|363
|126
|383
|540
|395
|139
|348
|334
|516
|3144
|361
|361
|545
|120
|358
|503
|344
|396
|187
|3175
|6319
|Red W: 70.2/119
|357
|122
|379
|536
|376
|132
|346
|329
|514
|3091
|358
|358
|537
|105
|357
|492
|336
|376
|187
|3106
|6197
|Orange W: 67.1/113
|331
|100
|355
|514
|348
|117
|326
|303
|498
|2892
|332
|332
|518
|100
|334
|472
|320
|355
|177
|2940
|5832
|Handicap
|7
|17
|9
|1
|11
|15
|5
|13
|3
|12
|16
|2
|18
|4
|14
|10
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round. High season: 6/6 - 10/5
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 40 - EUR 45
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes - "Riva Toscana Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Spa, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
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