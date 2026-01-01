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Riva Toscana Golf Resort & Spa

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7068 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 7068 yards 70.7 121
Yellow 72 6698 yards 69.2 117
Green 72 6319 yards 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 6197 yards 70.2 119
Orange (W) 72 5832 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Riva Toscana Golf Resort & SPA
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 406 177 424 583 440 191 389 379 562 3551 400 400 571 161 404 542 383 441 215 3517 7068
Yellow M: 69.2/117 387 145 405 562 422 172 366 354 541 3354 379 379 558 137 383 527 365 418 198 3344 6698
Green M: 66.1/111 363 126 383 540 395 139 348 334 516 3144 361 361 545 120 358 503 344 396 187 3175 6319
Red W: 70.2/119 357 122 379 536 376 132 346 329 514 3091 358 358 537 105 357 492 336 376 187 3106 6197
Orange W: 67.1/113 331 100 355 514 348 117 326 303 498 2892 332 332 518 100 334 472 320 355 177 2940 5832
Handicap 7 17 9 1 11 15 5 13 3 12 16 2 18 4 14 10 8 6
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round. High season: 6/6 - 10/5

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - EUR 40 - EUR 45
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes - "Riva Toscana Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Spa, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming
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