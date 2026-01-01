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Club de Golf Le Sommet

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About

Holes 9
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 31
Length 1668 yards
Slope 113
Rating 31.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 31 1668 yards 31.0 113
Red (W) 31 1497 yards 31.65 115
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Club de Golf Le Sommet
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 62.0/113 250 287 180 136 130 218 97 100 270 1668 3336
Red W: 63.3/115 240 274 120 128 98 180 97 100 260 1497 2994
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 4 4 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 31 62

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season May 2nd - October 15th

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
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