Club de Golf Le Sommet
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 31
Length 1668 yards
Slope 113
Rating 31.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|31
|1668 yards
|31.0
|113
|Red (W)
|31
|1497 yards
|31.65
|115
Scorecard for Club de Golf Le Sommet
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 62.0/113
|250
|287
|180
|136
|130
|218
|97
|100
|270
|1668
|3336
|Red W: 63.3/115
|240
|274
|120
|128
|98
|180
|97
|100
|260
|1497
|2994
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|31
|62
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season May 2nd - October 15th
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
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