Spud Run Golf
About
Holes 1
Type Private/Resort
Style Woodland
Par 34
Length 2326 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White (9-hole)
|34
|2326 yards
Scorecard for Spud Run Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 64.3/115
|310
|495
|175
|243
|165
|365
|110
|345
|55
|2263
|4664
|Ladies W: 66.0/120
|310
|495
|175
|243
|165
|365
|110
|345
|55
|2263
|4664
|Handicap
|9
|5
|1
|15
|11
|7
|13
|3
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Discover, Diners
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Circleville, Ohio
Public
2.9433382923
231
Course Layout