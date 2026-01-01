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Spud Run Golf

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About

Holes 1
Type Private/Resort
Style Woodland
Par 34
Length 2326 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White (9-hole) 34 2326 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Spud Run Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 64.3/115 310 495 175 243 165 365 110 345 55 2263 4664
Ladies W: 66.0/120 310 495 175 243 165 365 110 345 55 2263 4664
Handicap 9 5 1 15 11 7 13 3 17
Par 4 5 3 4 3 5 3 4 3 34 68

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Discover, Diners
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