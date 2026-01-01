Home / Courses / Asia / Pakistan

POF Golf Club

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6742 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6742 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6244 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5842 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for POF Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 393 572 392 360 160 507 198 415 374 3371 393 572 392 360 160 507 198 415 374 3371 6742
White M: 70.7/121 358 543 364 315 130 482 175 395 360 3122 358 543 364 315 130 482 175 395 360 3122 6244
Red W: 70.2/119 338 515 339 282 130 454 145 373 345 2921 338 515 339 282 130 454 145 373 345 2921 5842
Handicap 9 3 11 5 15 17 13 1 7 10 4 12 6 16 18 14 2 8
Par 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
waivedfees
12 rounds of waived fees
redeemtrophy
GolfPass Member Pricing
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Pakistan Air Force GC
Pakistan Air Force Golf Club
Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory
Military
4.0
2
Write Review
The Club at Eighteen
The Club at Eighteen
Rawalpindi, Punjab
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Margalla Greens GC: #8
Margalla Greens Golf Club
Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory
Semi-Private
2.6666666667
3
Write Review
Islamabad GC
Islamabad Golf Club - New Nine Course
Islamabad, Islamabad Capital Territory
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Rawalpindi GC
Rawalpindi Golf Club
Rawalpindi, Punjab
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Rawalpindi GC
Rawalpindi Golf Club - 9-hole Course
Rawalpindi, Punjab
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me