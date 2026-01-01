POF Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6742 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6742 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6244 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5842 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for POF Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|393
|572
|392
|360
|160
|507
|198
|415
|374
|3371
|393
|572
|392
|360
|160
|507
|198
|415
|374
|3371
|6742
|White M: 70.7/121
|358
|543
|364
|315
|130
|482
|175
|395
|360
|3122
|358
|543
|364
|315
|130
|482
|175
|395
|360
|3122
|6244
|Red W: 70.2/119
|338
|515
|339
|282
|130
|454
|145
|373
|345
|2921
|338
|515
|339
|282
|130
|454
|145
|373
|345
|2921
|5842
|Handicap
|9
|3
|11
|5
|15
|17
|13
|1
|7
|10
|4
|12
|6
|16
|18
|14
|2
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
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