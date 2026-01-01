Club De Golf L'Emeraude
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 57
Length 2872 yards
Slope 112
Rating 54.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|57
|2872 yards
|54.0
|112
|Ladies (W)
|57
|2750 yards
|55.3
|114
Scorecard for Club De Golf L'Emeraude
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 54.0/112
|109
|115
|135
|108
|126
|124
|163
|110
|127
|1117
|162
|209
|188
|190
|300
|196
|175
|170
|165
|1755
|2872
|Ladies W: 55.3/114
|109
|115
|105
|108
|126
|124
|114
|110
|127
|1038
|162
|209
|188
|147
|300
|196
|175
|170
|165
|1712
|2750
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|30
|57
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $13
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout