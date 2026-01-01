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Club De Golf L'Emeraude

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About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 57
Length 2872 yards
Slope 112
Rating 54.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 57 2872 yards 54.0 112
Ladies (W) 57 2750 yards 55.3 114
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Club De Golf L'Emeraude
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 54.0/112 109 115 135 108 126 124 163 110 127 1117 162 209 188 190 300 196 175 170 165 1755 2872
Ladies W: 55.3/114 109 115 105 108 126 124 114 110 127 1038 162 209 188 147 300 196 175 170 165 1712 2750
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 4 3 3 4 4 3 3 3 30 57

Course Details

Year Built 1996

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $13
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
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Course Layout
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