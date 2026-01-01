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Butte Golf Course

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About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 33
Length 2358 yards
Slope 101
Rating 31.45
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 33 2358 yards 31.45 101
Ladies (W) 33 2358 yards 31.95 103
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Butte Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 62.9/101 350 340 385 161 300 140 277 100 305 2358 4716
Ladies W: 63.9/103 350 340 385 161 300 140 277 100 305 2358 4716
Handicap 3 5 1 9 13 7 17 11 15
Par 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 3 4 33 66

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill
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