Butte Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 33
Length 2358 yards
Slope 101
Rating 31.45
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|33
|2358 yards
|31.45
|101
|Ladies (W)
|33
|2358 yards
|31.95
|103
Scorecard for Butte Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 62.9/101
|350
|340
|385
|161
|300
|140
|277
|100
|305
|2358
|4716
|Ladies W: 63.9/103
|350
|340
|385
|161
|300
|140
|277
|100
|305
|2358
|4716
|Handicap
|3
|5
|1
|9
|13
|7
|17
|11
|15
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|33
|66
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Grill
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Course Layout