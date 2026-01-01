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Oak Valley Country Club - Seongmunan Course

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7275 yards
Slope 141
Rating 75.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7275 yards 75.6 141
Blue 72 6816 yards 73.2 139
White 72 6269 yards 70.9 133
Silver 72 5604 yards 67.7 121
Red (W) 72 5013 yards 68.5 116
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Seongmunan
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.6/141 428 382 422 562 377 173 479 162 545 3530 427 397 196 472 458 180 570 453 592 3745 7275
Blue M: 73.2/139 404 358 366 551 359 152 458 141 519 3308 400 369 184 445 421 153 545 423 568 3508 6816
White M: 70.9/133 376 340 338 503 332 136 432 125 488 3070 374 341 163 377 408 131 509 375 521 3199 6269
Silver M: 67.7/121 344 309 293 451 306 109 405 113 458 2788 318 266 145 339 363 116 451 339 479 2816 5604
Red W: 68.5/116 304 268 257 387 278 87 374 108 405 2468 287 231 104 308 332 96 451 305 431 2545 5013
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 100000 - KRW 200000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant
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