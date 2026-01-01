Oak Valley Country Club - Seongmunan Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7275 yards
Slope 141
Rating 75.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7275 yards
|75.6
|141
|Blue
|72
|6816 yards
|73.2
|139
|White
|72
|6269 yards
|70.9
|133
|Silver
|72
|5604 yards
|67.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5013 yards
|68.5
|116
Scorecard for Seongmunan
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.6/141
|428
|382
|422
|562
|377
|173
|479
|162
|545
|3530
|427
|397
|196
|472
|458
|180
|570
|453
|592
|3745
|7275
|Blue M: 73.2/139
|404
|358
|366
|551
|359
|152
|458
|141
|519
|3308
|400
|369
|184
|445
|421
|153
|545
|423
|568
|3508
|6816
|White M: 70.9/133
|376
|340
|338
|503
|332
|136
|432
|125
|488
|3070
|374
|341
|163
|377
|408
|131
|509
|375
|521
|3199
|6269
|Silver M: 67.7/121
|344
|309
|293
|451
|306
|109
|405
|113
|458
|2788
|318
|266
|145
|339
|363
|116
|451
|339
|479
|2816
|5604
|Red W: 68.5/116
|304
|268
|257
|387
|278
|87
|374
|108
|405
|2468
|287
|231
|104
|308
|332
|96
|451
|305
|431
|2545
|5013
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 100000 - KRW 200000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Hoengseong-gun, Gangwon-do
Public
Course Layout