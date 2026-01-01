Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / Gyeonggi Province

Cove Swing Golf Club

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9

Formerly known as Cham Valley Country Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7101 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6495 yards 73.1 123
Silver 72 5838 yards 70.7 121
Silver (W) 72 5838 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5103 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Cove Swing Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 459 402 442 460 159 387 507 130 600 3546 385 376 200 479 414 385 289 401 626 3555 7101
White M: 73.1/123 411 369 406 327 159 363 478 130 566 3209 370 349 175 461 371 360 238 364 598 3286 6495
Silver M: 70.7/121 W: 70.2/119 374 339 370 300 139 330 453 114 521 2940 308 296 148 416 347 331 187 339 526 2898 5838
Red W: 67.1/113 339 319 340 270 120 293 394 84 468 2627 294 266 130 295 309 287 126 300 469 2476 5103
Handicap 14 4 8 10 16 12 6 18 2 9 7 11 3 13 17 5 15 1
Par 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2015
Architect David Dale (2015)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Locker Rooms
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
waivedfees
12 rounds of waived fees
redeemtrophy
GolfPass Member Pricing
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Fortune Hills CC - Garden
Fortune Hills Country Club - Garden Course
Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Camp Casey Indian Head GC: Practice area
Camp Casey Indian Head Golf Course
Dongducheon, Gyeonggi-do
Military
4.0
1
Write Review
Gasan Noblige CC - Lake
Purunsol Golf Club Pocheon - Lake Course
Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gasan Noblige CC
Purunsol Golf Club Pocheon - Valley Course
Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood CC
Lakewood Country Club - Water Course
Yangju-si, Gyeonggi-do
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fortune Hills CC - Palace
Fortune Hills Country Club - Palace Course
Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Gasan Noblige CC - Mountain
Purunsol Golf Club Pocheon - Mountain Course
Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fortune Hills CC - Castle
Fortune Hills Country Club - Castle Course
Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood CC
Lakewood Country Club - Flower Path Course
Yangju-si, Gyeonggi-do
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shambhala CC
Shambhala Country Club
Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Lakewood CC
Lakewood Country Club - Forest Road Course
Yangju-si, Gyeonggi-do
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Adonis CC - Middle
Adonis Country Club - Middle Course
Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me