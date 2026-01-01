Cove Swing Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7101 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Formerly known as Cham Valley Country Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7101 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6495 yards
|73.1
|123
|Silver
|72
|5838 yards
|70.7
|121
|Silver (W)
|72
|5838 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5103 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Cove Swing Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|459
|402
|442
|460
|159
|387
|507
|130
|600
|3546
|385
|376
|200
|479
|414
|385
|289
|401
|626
|3555
|7101
|White M: 73.1/123
|411
|369
|406
|327
|159
|363
|478
|130
|566
|3209
|370
|349
|175
|461
|371
|360
|238
|364
|598
|3286
|6495
|Silver M: 70.7/121 W: 70.2/119
|374
|339
|370
|300
|139
|330
|453
|114
|521
|2940
|308
|296
|148
|416
|347
|331
|187
|339
|526
|2898
|5838
|Red W: 67.1/113
|339
|319
|340
|270
|120
|293
|394
|84
|468
|2627
|294
|266
|130
|295
|309
|287
|126
|300
|469
|2476
|5103
|Handicap
|14
|4
|8
|10
|16
|12
|6
|18
|2
|9
|7
|11
|3
|13
|17
|5
|15
|1
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Architect David Dale (2015)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Locker Rooms
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Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
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Course Layout