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Shaoguan Yinshan Golf Club

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7135 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7135 yards 74.9 131
Gold 72 6733 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6312 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5848 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5848 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5280 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shaoguan Yinshan Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 421 203 603 453 381 474 625 178 394 3732 449 381 189 584 438 364 135 545 318 3403 7135
Gold M: 73.1/123 403 181 580 423 359 449 593 165 361 3514 419 359 168 551 417 364 135 510 296 3219 6733
Blue M: 70.7/121 383 156 554 403 338 422 571 145 345 3317 391 333 146 526 388 340 117 486 268 2995 6312
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 352 129 525 385 306 374 548 138 326 3083 364 302 124 499 358 315 105 458 240 2765 5848
Red W: 67.1/113 317 98 459 371 280 344 465 128 317 2779 337 279 88 466 329 284 98 419 201 2501 5280
Handicap 12 14 4 2 3 1 5 10 11 8 15 17 7 6 13 18 9 16
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2011

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna
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