Shaoguan Yinshan Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7135 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7135 yards
|74.9
|131
|Gold
|72
|6733 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6312 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5848 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5848 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5280 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Shaoguan Yinshan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|421
|203
|603
|453
|381
|474
|625
|178
|394
|3732
|449
|381
|189
|584
|438
|364
|135
|545
|318
|3403
|7135
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|403
|181
|580
|423
|359
|449
|593
|165
|361
|3514
|419
|359
|168
|551
|417
|364
|135
|510
|296
|3219
|6733
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|383
|156
|554
|403
|338
|422
|571
|145
|345
|3317
|391
|333
|146
|526
|388
|340
|117
|486
|268
|2995
|6312
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|352
|129
|525
|385
|306
|374
|548
|138
|326
|3083
|364
|302
|124
|499
|358
|315
|105
|458
|240
|2765
|5848
|Red W: 67.1/113
|317
|98
|459
|371
|280
|344
|465
|128
|317
|2779
|337
|279
|88
|466
|329
|284
|98
|419
|201
|2501
|5280
|Handicap
|12
|14
|4
|2
|3
|1
|5
|10
|11
|8
|15
|17
|7
|6
|13
|18
|9
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2011
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna
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Course Layout