Wild Spring Dunes

About
Holes 18
Par 74
Length 6779 yds
Rating 71.3
Slope 121
Type Resort
Style Sandhills/Links
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Bunker
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Standard Golf Attire
Year Built 2026
Fairways Fine Fescue / Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect(s) Tom Doak (2026)
Annual
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Golf Packages
Horseshoe Bay Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM $247 (USD)
HORSESHOE BAY, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Horseshoe Bay Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Horseshoe Bay – Ram Rock, Horseshoe Bay – Apple Rock, and Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock.
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
FROM $377 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course and TPC San Antonio – Canyons Course.