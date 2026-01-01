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Wild Spring Dunes

21043 US-259, Mt Enterprise, TX 75681, Mount Enterprise, Texas 75681
(903) 822-4102
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Wild Spring Dunes
A view from Wild Spring Dunes. Wild Spring Dunes
Wild Spring Dunes
A view from Wild Spring Dunes. Wild Spring Dunes
Wild Spring Dunes
Aerial view from Wild Spring Dunes. Wild Spring Dunes

About

Holes 18
Par 74
Length 6779 yds
Rating 71.3
Slope 121
Type Resort
Style Sandhills/Links
Tees
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Bunker
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Standard Golf Attire
Year Built 2026
Fairways Fine Fescue / Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect(s) Tom Doak (2026)
Annual
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Golf Packages
Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock - 14th hole

Horseshoe Bay Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $247 (USD)
HORSESHOE BAY, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Horseshoe Bay Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Horseshoe Bay – Ram Rock, Horseshoe Bay – Apple Rock, and Horseshoe Bay – Slick Rock.
TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

FROM $377 (USD)
SAN ANTONIO, TX | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course and TPC San Antonio – Canyons Course.

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